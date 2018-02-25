Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Saturday
Green (shoulder) will play during Saturday's contest against the Thunder.
As expected, Green, who was listed as probable, will take the floor despite nursing a sore right shoulder. In the month of February, he's averaged 12.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and a combined 3.4 steals/blocks.
