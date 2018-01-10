Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Wednesday

Green (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Green was placed on the injury report with some soreness in his right knee, but it's nothing serious and he'll take on his typical role in the starting lineup. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) sitting out, Green will likely see increased usage, which could lead to a boost in his overall production. Green has averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.0 minutes over the last four games.