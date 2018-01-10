Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Wednesday
Green (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Green was placed on the injury report with some soreness in his right knee, but it's nothing serious and he'll take on his typical role in the starting lineup. With both Steph Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) sitting out, Green will likely see increased usage, which could lead to a boost in his overall production. Green has averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 35.0 minutes over the last four games.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Durant's absence•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Nuggets•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as probable for Monday's contest•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Almost triple-doubles in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play vs. Clips•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start