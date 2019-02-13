Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play

Green (knee) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Jazz, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Green will take the floor despite some knee pain. Since January, he's averaging 6.7 points, 8.4 assists, 7.4 rebounds and a combined 2.7 steals/blocks across 30.5 minutes.

