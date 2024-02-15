Green (head) passed concussion protocols and can return to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green briefly went to the locker room after taking an elbow from Ivica Zubac to the chin area. However, after getting checked for a concussion, he has been given the green light to retake the floor.
