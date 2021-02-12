Green provided eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in Thursday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
The losses of James Wiseman and Kevon Looney breathes new life into Draymond Green's season. His new duties as the team's starting center have bolstered his usual multi-category contributions to new levels. The new-look Warriors are a quicker and more agile squad with e small-ball approach, and Green excels in the system.
