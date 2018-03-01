Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects double-double in win
Green scored 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win against Washington.
Over his last five games, Green has been a consistent producer, averaging 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. The forward is averaging a steady 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and a career-high 7.4 assists for the season. On Wednesday, Green was solid all-around, especially by dishing out 11 assists to clinch a double-double. He will look to continue his steady play against Atlanta Friday.
