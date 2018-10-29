Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects team-high 13 assists in win
Green produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds and five steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.
Green dropped double-digit dimes for the second time this season, and his five steals mark a season-high. While Green won't always post big scoring totals, he fills his stat line with intangibles on the defensive end that make him an attractive fantasy option. He is a great source for steals and rebounds already, but his ability to get the ball to his teammates results in some impressive assist totals as well.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit dimes in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Quiet on scoring front in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Boosts scoring contributions in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hauls in double-digit boards in opener•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be restricted for first few games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...