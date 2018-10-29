Warriors' Draymond Green: Collects team-high 13 assists in win

Green produced eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 13 assists, four rebounds and five steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.

Green dropped double-digit dimes for the second time this season, and his five steals mark a season-high. While Green won't always post big scoring totals, he fills his stat line with intangibles on the defensive end that make him an attractive fantasy option. He is a great source for steals and rebounds already, but his ability to get the ball to his teammates results in some impressive assist totals as well.