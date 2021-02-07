Green totaled two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds, six steals and four blocks Saturday in the Warriors' 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

The blocks have been curiously missing from Green's stat lines for most of this season, but he's beginning to make up ground in that area of late. After notching only two blocks through his first 16 outings, Green has now amassed six rejections over his last three games. He's also churned out two 15-assist games during that span, giving him plenty of fantasy value even while his scoring contributions remain lean most nights. The 30-year-old looks worthy of a pickup in 10-team leagues where he may have been dropped following his slow start to the season.