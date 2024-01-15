Green isn't starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green served as a starter during his first 15 appearances of the season, but he's missed the last 16 games due to a suspension and subsequent conditioning concerns. Since he's spent the last few days working on his wind, it isn't a major surprise to see him come off the bench Monday, and it's certainly possible he faces a minutes restriction. Before his absence, Green averaged 9.7 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game over 15 appearances.