Coach Steve Kerr said Green, who's officially listed as questionable, didn't practice Monday due to calf tightness and is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Despite being listed as questionable, it sounds like Green is going to miss his first game of the season. Golden State has a deep rotation this year, so many players will likely step up, but Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins will likely benefit the most if Green is ultimately sidelined, as expected. The severity of Green's calf injury remains unclear, but following Tuesday's contest, the Warriors have a back-to-back set against the Rockets on Thursday and the Timberwolves on Friday.