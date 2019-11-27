Warriors' Draymond Green: Considered game-time call
Green (heel) said he felt better after taking part Wednesday in the Warriors' morning shootaround, but a decision on his status for the team's game later in the day versus the Bulls isn't expected to be made until after he goes through warmups, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Considering the Warriors and Bulls won't tip off until 10:30 p.m. ET, Green makes for a risky option in fantasy lineups while his status remains firmly up in the air. Even if he's ultimately cleared to play, Green could handle a more limited role than usual after missing the past three games with the sore right heel. Ky Bowman has been the main beneficiary of Green's absence, replacing him in the starting five at point guard in those three contests while averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 triples and 2.3 steals in 35.7 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.