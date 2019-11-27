Warriors' Draymond Green: Considered game-time call

Green (heel) said he felt better after taking part Wednesday in the Warriors' morning shootaround, but a decision on his status for the team's game later in the day versus the Bulls isn't expected to be made until after he goes through warmups, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Considering the Warriors and Bulls won't tip off until 10:30 p.m. ET, Green makes for a risky option in fantasy lineups while his status remains firmly up in the air. Even if he's ultimately cleared to play, Green could handle a more limited role than usual after missing the past three games with the sore right heel. Ky Bowman has been the main beneficiary of Green's absence, replacing him in the starting five at point guard in those three contests while averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 triples and 2.3 steals in 35.7 minutes.