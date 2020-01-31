Warriors' Draymond Green: Continued versatility
Green supplied nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes during the Warriors' 119-104 loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Green approached double-double territory for the third consecutive game. He has also gotten a steal in nine straight games. Owners have likely grown accustomed to this level of production from Green, who is averaging 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals on the season.
