Green isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green will come off the bench in his second game back from suspension. The veteran forward logged 24 minutes in his previous outing and will likely work his way back into the starting lineup in Golden State's next few contests.
