Green ended with eight points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls.

Green unsurprisingly made an impact across multiple categories in Sunday's matchup. He's dished out six or more assists in five of his last six appearances, and he's also recorded at least two steals in three straight. Green did have a slow night on the glass, however, securing only four rebounds after collecting 12 rebounds in two contests heading into Sunday.