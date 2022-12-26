Green contributed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Green didn't do much in terms of scoring, but he crashed the glass for 13 defensive rebounds and tied his best mark of the season with 13 assists. The Michigan State product continues to prove his value on the boards and as a passer, as he's averaging 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists over 10 appearances this month.