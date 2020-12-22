Coach Steve Kerr hopes Green (foot) is able to practice with the team Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old has already been ruled out for Tuesday's season opener with the Nets, though he is scheduled to go through a individual workout. Green could have a chance to play Friday at Milwaukee if he's able to retake the court Wednesday with no issues. Eric Paschall is starting in his place Tuesday for Golden State.