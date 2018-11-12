Warriors' Draymond Green: Could return Monday
Green (toe) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green was ruled out of Saturday's game due to a toe issue, but there's a chance he could return to action in Los Angeles. If he's unable to go, look for Jordan Bell to once again start in Green's place.
