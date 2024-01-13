Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr said there's "a chance" Green (coach's decision) returns early next week, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Kerr said Green could play either against the Grizzlies or Jazz, the final two games of Golden State's current road trip. The veteran forward has not seen action since Dec. 12, and his return would provide a massive boost for the Warriors on the defensive end. He remains a serviceable fantasy asset in category-based leagues as well.