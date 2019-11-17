Warriors' Draymond Green: Could start at point guard

The Warriors are planning to start Green at point guard Sunday against New Orleans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

If nothing else, this speaks to the amount of injuries the Warriors are dealing with, as D'Angelo Russell, Steph Curry, Jacob Evans, Damion Lee, and Klay Thompson will be among the inactive backcourt options. Rather than roll with Ky Bowman at the point, it appears coach Steve Kerr will hand over the reins to Green in what should be a very big and very switchable starting five. Green is expected to be joined in the lineup by Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Eric Paschall and Willie Cauley-Stein.