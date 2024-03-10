Green is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs due to back soreness.
Green has played in 24 straight games since returning from suspension, and that streak likely won't end Monday. Since the All-Star break (10 contests), Green has averaged 7.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game.
