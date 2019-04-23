Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with minor wrist injury
Green underwent an MRI on his right wrist but was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and will play in Game 5 on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
It appears Green came out of Game 4 with a minor wrist injury and an MRI was performed as a precautionary measure. However, it doesn't look like Green was or will be limited in any way, so expect him to be a full go Wednesday night.
