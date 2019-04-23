Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with minor wrist injury

Green underwent an MRI on his right wrist but was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and will play in Game 5 on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

It appears Green came out of Game 4 with a minor wrist injury and an MRI was performed as a precautionary measure. However, it doesn't look like Green was or will be limited in any way, so expect him to be a full go Wednesday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...