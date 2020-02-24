Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Deemed questionable

Green (pelvis) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Green missed Sunday's loss to the Pelicans due to a right pelvic contusion, but the Warriors are leaving the door open for a possible return against Sacramento on Tuesday. Look for his status to clear up following the team's morning shootaround.

