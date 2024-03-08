Green accumulated 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 125-122 loss to Chicago.

Green posted his first triple-double of the season, and while that outcome is far less common compared to previous years, there's no question Green remains a player who's more than capable of getting it done on both ends of the court with ease. The lack of scoring limits his fantasy upside, but Green remains a player worth rostering across all formats due to his stat-filling ability. Over his last 10 appearances, Green is averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.