Warriors' Draymond Green: Designated as questionable Thursday
Green (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green's at risk of missing a fourth consecutive contest due to a sore left knee. Look for the team to provide a further update on his status ahead of tipoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable vs. Wiz•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...