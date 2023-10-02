The Warriors announced Monday that Green has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green sustained his ankle injury ahead of training camp and is expected to miss approximately 3-6 weeks. He'll at least be sidelined for the start of the preseason, and it's possible he's forced to miss some time to begin the regular season. Kevon Looney will likely have a chance to step into a starting role in Green's absence.