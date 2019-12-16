Warriors' Draymond Green: Disappointing night Sunday
Green had just seven points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to Sacramento.
Green was back on the floor after sitting out Friday's game due to rest. He played 26 minutes in the loss, accumulating very little in that time. Over the past two weeks, Green is the 74th ranked player in just over 30 minutes per night. Given the Warriors have nothing to play for, this is likely going to be Green's ceiling moving forward.
