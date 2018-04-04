Warriors' Draymond Green: Disappoints in victory Tuesday

Green totaled just five points, all from the free-throw line, adding eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 victory over the Thunder.

Green failed to deliver for owners on Tuesday despite the 36 minutes of playing time. His offense comes and goes but tonight was especially bad, however, he did at least manage to garner some production in other areas. He should be locked in for solid minutes over the next few games and hopefully, he doesn't receive any rest periods as the Warriors basically have nothing to play for at this stage, other than building chemistry.