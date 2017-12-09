Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in return

Green provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 13 assists, six rebounds, six blocks and three steals across 38 minutes during a 102-98 win over the Pistons on Friday.

Green made his return from a one-game absence and while he matched a season low with two points, he was phenomenal in other areas, as the six blocks marked a season high and the 13 assists matched a season high. It was the first time all season that he has had at least three rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in a single game. Green will be better offensively than this in most games, and his well-rounded stat lines make him one of the best all-around players for owners.