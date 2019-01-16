Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in Tuesday's win
Green registered four points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 142-111 win over the Nuggets.
Green rarely looks for his own offense, as evidenced by the fact that he has only seven double-digit scoring performances through 30 appearances this season. However, that doesn't stop him from filling up the stat sheet. He matched his season high in assists, and this is the seventh time Green has handed out at least 10 dimes.
