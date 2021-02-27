Green totaled 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 19 assists, 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot Friday in a 130-121 win over Charlotte.

Green got off to a quick start, dishing eight assists in the first quarter en route to a career-high 19 dimes. His triple-double was the versatile forward's first this season and franchise-record 25th of his career. Green has racked up double-digit assists in three straight games and nine times in his past 12 contests. He is averaging a career-best 8.7 assists per game, good for sixth in the NBA.