Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes out 11 assists

Green posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.

Green bounced back from a poor game against Utah by churning out a double-double on Friday. Green's been plagued with injuries this season, with 13 missed games on the schedule. Like many of his teammates, his stat lines are filled with variance but he always tends to throw out consistent numbers in secondary categories.