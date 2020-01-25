Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes out 11 assists
Green posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.
Green bounced back from a poor game against Utah by churning out a double-double on Friday. Green's been plagued with injuries this season, with 13 missed games on the schedule. Like many of his teammates, his stat lines are filled with variance but he always tends to throw out consistent numbers in secondary categories.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Nonexistent in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Unlikely to play•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Back on injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not listed on injury report•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with finger sprain•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.