Green closed with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to the Rockets.

Green collected double-digit assists for the second time in five games. Double-digit scoring totals have been elusive for the veteran, but his steady secondary numbers are typically high. Despite the deficiency, Green has scored more frequently recently, averaging 1.3 points higher than his seasonal average of 8.6 points over the last eight games.