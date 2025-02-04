Green (calf) tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 104-99 win over the Magic.

Green made his return from a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain, taking back his spot in the starting five while actually exceeding his season-long average in minutes (27.9 per game). The veteran forward looks as though he'll be free of restrictions moving forward, but his declining efficiency makes him a less reliable lineup option than his reputation might suggest, especially in shallower fantasy leagues. He's converting at just a 41.6 percent clip from the field and is knocking down a career-low 59.7 percent of his free-throw attempts.