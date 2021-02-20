Green (ankle) totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's loss to the Magic.

While Green's points per game are his lowest since his second season in the league, he's dishing out a career high in assists. Over his last 12 games, he's compiled more assists than points. During that span, he's also grabbed more rebounds nine times. While Green won't light up the points column, he can be counted on to contribute in other facets of the game.