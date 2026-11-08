Green recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 126-119 overtime win over the Magic.

Green overcame a nearly nonexistent scoring contribution by delivering outstanding playmaking and defensive production. His season-high 13 assists and four combined defensive stats provided substantial category-league value, and it's worth noting he's now dished out double-digit assists in back-to-back games. Green's poor scoring numbers limit his upside, but there's no denying that he's compensating for that with strong numbers in other categories. Over his last five games, Green is averaging 2.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.