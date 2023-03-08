Green provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

All of Green's points came in the first and third quarters where he went a combined 5-of-7 from the field. The power forward played a major role as the facilitator throughout the contest, however, dishing out five dimes in the first half and six over the final two quarters to finish with a team-high 11 assists on the night.