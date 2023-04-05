Green had 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 win over the Thunder.

Green finished two points shy of his season high, grabbed at least nine rebounds for a second straight game and dished out at least five assists for a 10th straight appearance. The former Defensive Player of the Year also recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category for the seventh time this season. Over his past nine appearances, Green has averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 assists, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game.