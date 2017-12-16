Warriors' Draymond Green: Does not practice Saturday
Green (shoulder) was not a participant in Saturday's practice and should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green has missed the last two games due to shoulder soreness, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to keep him from practicing Saturday. More word on his status should emerge as gameday nears. In his stead, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi have seen extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Thursday vs. Mavericks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Thursday vs. Dallas•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes 13 assists in return•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...