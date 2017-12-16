Warriors' Draymond Green: Does not practice Saturday

Green (shoulder) was not a participant in Saturday's practice and should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's matchup against the Lakers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green has missed the last two games due to shoulder soreness, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to keep him from practicing Saturday. More word on his status should emerge as gameday nears. In his stead, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi have seen extended run.

