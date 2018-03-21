Warriors' Draymond Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Green (pelvis) sat out Wednesday's practice and is considered day-to-day, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Green suffered a pelvic contusion during Monday's game against the Spurs, leaving the contest after just 12 minutes. It's apparently giving him enough discomfort where he's missing practice two days later, which is certainly concerning for his availability heading into Friday's matchup against the Hawks. He can still be considered questionable for now considering his day-to-day designation, but should be monitored closely over the next 48 hours. If Green ultimately can't give it a go Friday, we'd likely see more David West, Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell in the frontcourt.