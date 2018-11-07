Warriors' Draymond Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Green (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green exited Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a foot injury, which is still causing him enough discomfort to keep him from practicing two days later. Considering the Warriors have a game against the Bucks on Thursday, his availability for that contest is very much in question.
