Warriors' Draymond Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Green (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green exited Monday's game against the Grizzlies due to a foot injury, which is still causing him enough discomfort to keep him from practicing two days later. Considering the Warriors have a game against the Bucks on Thursday, his availability for that contest is very much in question.

