Warriors' Draymond Green: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Green (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and should be considered questionable for Thursday's tilt against the Mavericks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green has missed two of the past three games while nursing shoulder soreness. He played well in his one appearance (despite shooting 1-of-6 from the field), tallying two points, 13 assists, six rebounds, six blocks and three steals in 38 minutes. More information on his status should be available following Thursday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to give it a go, Omri Casspi, David West, Jordan Bell and Andre Iguodala are all candidates to help replace his workload.