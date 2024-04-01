Green logged 21 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and six steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 victory over the Spurs.

Green wasn't able to completely contain Victor Wembanyama, but he did better than most as he kept the rookie from recording a double-double. The veteran also enjoyed his second-best scoring total of the season in the win. In a season rife with conflict, it's time for Green to give the Warriors his best as they push for a playoff spot.