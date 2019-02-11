Warriors' Draymond Green: Dons facilitator hat in win

Green contributed five points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.

It was a quintessential productive Green line in the Kevin Durant-DeMarcus Cousins era, featuring considerably low offensive usage but solid-to-outstanding numbers elsewhere. Green has actually slightly improved his rebounding, assist and steal numbers over last season, even as his shot attempts (6.4) and points (7.0) are at their lowest since the 2013-14 campaign.