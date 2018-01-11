Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in loss

Green totaled seven points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.

Green's final line wasn't as robust as it typically is whenever Stephen Curry (ankle) and Klay Thompson (rest) are sidelined, as he had considerable trouble finding the net. The 27-year-old forward had actually been enjoying a strong start to the new calendar year on the offensive end, as he'd shot between 55.6 percent and 66.7 percent in three of the first four games of January coming into Wednesday. Green did make up for the scoring downturn with his fourth double-digit rebound tally of the new month, and he could have another opportunity to see expanded usage if Curry remains sidelined against the Bucks on Friday.