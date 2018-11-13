Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in return

Green (toe) generated six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 43 minutes in the Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Green made good on his vow to play in Monday's game, and as evidenced by the fact he played the second-highest amount of minutes on the Warriors, his toe appears to be back to full health. The energetic forward continues to dominate the boards of late, with Monday's 14-rebound effort qualifying as his second in the last four contests. Given the caliber of his performance, Green's fantasy owners can apparently rest easy regarding both his injury and conditioning.