Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in win
Green mustered nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes during the Warriors' 124-103 preseason win over the Lakers on Friday.
Green pulled down a game-high number of rebounds while also offering solid contributions elsewhere, as is his signature. The veteran big man should see a nice uptick in offensive responsibility this season with Kevin Durant (Achilles) now in Brooklyn, and the player set to replace him at small forward to open the season, Glenn Robinson, not exactly renowned for his scoring ability.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To rest Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Signature effort in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To play about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Inks extension with Warriors•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Monster triple-double in loss•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...