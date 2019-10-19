Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in win

Green mustered nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes during the Warriors' 124-103 preseason win over the Lakers on Friday.

Green pulled down a game-high number of rebounds while also offering solid contributions elsewhere, as is his signature. The veteran big man should see a nice uptick in offensive responsibility this season with Kevin Durant (Achilles) now in Brooklyn, and the player set to replace him at small forward to open the season, Glenn Robinson, not exactly renowned for his scoring ability.