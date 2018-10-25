Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit dimes in victory

Green mustered just five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) but added 12 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 144-122 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Green also committed a team-high five turnovers, but he was in top form as a facilitator Wednesday. The veteran forward has taken a notable step back on offense to start the season with both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant enjoying even more usage than usual, and even young frontcourt mate Damian Jones providing occasional double-digit scoring contributions. Green's 5.8 shot attempts per game through the first five contests is his lowest figure since the 2013-14 season, but he's proving as productive as ever in rebounding (7.4), assists (7.0) and steals (2.0).