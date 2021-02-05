Green contributed 11 points (3-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 15 assists and six rebounds in the Warriors' 147-116 victory Thursday over the Mavericks.

Green facilitated the Warriors offense brilliantly Thursday, recording a season-high assist total. He was able to do whatever he wanted against the Mavericks defense, as he only had one turnover in his 29 minutes. The three-time All-Star registered seven assists in a back and forth first half, before assisting on eight Golden State field goals in the third quarter. The Warriors' bench extended the lead in the fourth quarter, ending Green's efficient night.