Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-double in Friday's return

Green scored 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Lakers.

It was a typical box score line from Green after he returned to action following a four-game absence due to a shoulder injury, although his six turnovers tied his season high in that category. Rookie Jordan Bell, who took on a larger role while Green was out, got the start alongside him in the Warriors' frontcourt, and it looks like coach Steve Kerr is going to stick with the duo in his starting five for the time being. It remains to be seen how playing with another big who possesses a similarly well-rounded skill set might impact Green's numbers, but the initial returns are good.