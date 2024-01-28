Green accumulated eight points (4-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and three steals over 46 minutes during Saturday's 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Lakers.

It was a vintage Green double-double, as he did everything but supply offense. The 33-year-old was making his first start since returning from his month-long suspension, and the 14 boards were a season high. While the rest of his game is just beginning to return, Green's made his usual defensive impact with four blocks and nine steals in four games since his return.